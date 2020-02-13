Man dies after falling into Co Down park river

A man in his 50s has died after falling into a swollen river in Tollymore Forest Park on Thursday.

It's believed he was trying to rescue a pet dog .

A second man was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment, but his condition is understood not to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for the NI Ambulance Service said they had been called to the incident just after 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

"We sent two crews to the incident, and the charity air ambulance was also deployed," the spokesman said "but despite our best efforts the man 's life could not be saved."

Police said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious.

SDLP MLA for South Down, Colin McGrath said he was 'saddened ' by news of the man's death in the park.

“We have been very saddened to hear news today that a gentleman has lost his life in Tollymore Forest Park.” he told the Belfast Telegraph

"My sincere sympathies and I am sure those of everyone across South Down go out to the bereaved family and friends at this time".

Local Mournes councillor Laura Devlin added ‘We are all devastated in the Newcastle area to hear this news this evening.

"A day that should have been a happy one with a walk in nature has ended so tragically. It is heartbreaking." the SDLP representative said.