Man dies after falling overboard on Stena Line sailing from Belfast

The incident occurred around 5.30pm on Saturday as the ferry neared its destination in Scotland. Pic: Pacemaker

A man has died after falling overboard on Stena Line’s Belfast to Cairnryan sailing on Saturday.

It is understood that the incident occurred as the ferry was nearing its destination around 5.30pm and that the ferry’s own fast rescue craft rescued the man from the water.

Afterwards, he was taken by the coastguard helicopter to Ayr Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident remain ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesman for Stena Line said: "Stena Line can confirm a ‘man overboard’ incident occurred (on Saturday) afternoon at approx. 5.30pm on the Stena Superfast VIII vessel as the vessel approached its destination of Loch Ryan Port, Cairnryan.

"Emergency response procedures were initiated, all relevant authorities, including the Coastguard and Police Scotland were informed and a search and rescue operation was launched."

A spokesman for the Coastguard added: "HM Coastguard was requested to assist the Stena Superfast 8 ferry (on Saturday) evening after a person fell overboard in Loch Ryan."