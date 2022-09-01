Man dies after incident on M2 road near Ballymena, police confirm

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision this on the M2 at Ballymena this morning. Photo: Pacemaker Press

A man has died following an incident on the M2 road near Ballymena earlier on Thursday, police have confirmed.

The road had earlier been closed for several hours at the Larne Road roundabout in Ballymena to the turnoff at Broughshane in both directions.

Police said they are seeking to speak to two drivers in relation to their enquiries into the incident.

The road has since reopened for traffic.

PSNI Sergeant Green said: “Shortly after 2am, it was reported that a male had fallen from a bridge and had been struck by a passing vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to two drivers of vehicles which stopped close to the scene who we believe can assist with our enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 89 01/09/22.

“The M2 at Ballymena, which was closed for a period of time, has since reopened.”