Man dies after motorcycle and car involved in serious crash in Co Antrim

PSNI at scene of accident between a 4x4 and a motorbike on the Cushendall Road, Ballyvoy near Ballycastle

A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash in Ballycastle on Wednesday.

The collision happened just before 3pm on the Cushendall Road. It involved a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Cherokee Jeep.

The male rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have appealed for anyone with information or who may have captured images of the crash on their dash cam to get in contact with them on 101, quoting reference 1217 of 02/06/21.

The Cushendall Road has now re-opened.

Expressing his condolences over the death of the man, Sinn Fein’s Philip McGuigan said: “The local community was saddened to hear of the death of a man in a collision involving a motorcycle on the Cushendall Road in Ballycastle.

"Any death on our roads is one too many and leaves a family and a circle of friends in grief.

“My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who lost his life in this collision.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey added: “This is another sad reminder of the dangers on our roads. As we approach the summer season and with the economy opening up again, roads around the north coast are becoming busier.

"It is vital that we all take care are mindful of other road users. My sympathies are with the family and friends of the motorcyclist and with all those involved in this incident.

"It is important that the circumstances surrounding the crash are established and I would appeal to anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.”