Man dies after motorcycle and lorry crash in Newtownards

Scene of the crash on the Bangor Road in Newtownards.

A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Down.

The crash between a lorry and a motorbike happened on the Bangor Road in Newtownards on Thursday afternoon.

The road was closed for a time but has since re-opened.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

PSNI Inspector Jonny Francey said: “We received a report at approximately 1.15pm of a serious collision.

"Sadly a man has died."

Local councillor Naomi Armstrong-Cotter said the community has been left shocked following the incident which happened as children were leaving a local primary school.

“It is heart-breaking,” she said.

"I went to get my own kids from school and when we were coming back the road was closed off.

"But kids had already went up ahead of us and I just hope they didn’t see anything.”

The DUP representative extended condolences to relatives of the deceased and all involved.

"Mr heart goes out to them as they are grieving tonight,” she said.

"Everyone in the community is shocked and horrified by this.

"I know their thoughts are with the family that will no doubt be struggling to deal with this tonight and in the dark days ahead.

"All I can do is pray that they find peace and comfort.”

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong has also offered condolences to those grieving.

“My sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the gentleman who sadly died as the result of the traffic collision on the Bangor Road, Newtownards today,” she tweeted.

“My thoughts are also with the emergency service personnel who responded."

PSNI Inspector Francey said enquiries are continuing as he appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 838 09/02/23.