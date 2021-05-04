Man dies after Newry house fire

A man has died following a fire in a house in Newry, Co Down on Friday last week.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a house at Forkhill Road, Cloughoge, at 4.54pm on the Friday.

Two fire appliances attended the scene of the blaze before it was brought under control.

In a statement, the NIFRS said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a detached property on Forkhill Road, Cloughoge, Newry. One Fire Appliance from Newry Fire Station and one from Newtownhamilton Fire Station attended the incident.

“The fire was well-developed when crews arrived. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using jets entered the property to extinguish the fire. Tragically, a male casualty was discovered in the property and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A female casualty was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.

“The fire was under control by 7.11pm, and the cause is believed to have been accidental ignition.”