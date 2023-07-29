Man dies after quad bike accident in Co Tyrone farm tragedy

David Vance, who died this week. Source: Funeral Times

A man has died in a quad bike accident in Co Tyrone.

The victim has been named locally as David Vance, who was aged in his 60s.

The incident happened on a farm near Dromore.

Mr Vance, who was from the Trillick area, was a father of three.

His funeral will take place on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man, aged in his 60s, has sadly passed away following a quad bike accident at a farm on the Blackhill Road, Dromore, Co Tyrone.

“Police received a report on Thursday, shortly before 4.30pm. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”

One neighbour described Mr Vance as “a true gentleman”.

His funeral service will take place at Dromore Parish Church, on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

A death notice said his passing was “deeply regretted by the entire family circle”.