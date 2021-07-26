Man dies after swimming at Ballintoy Harbour 

A man has died after being rescued from Ballintoy Harbour on Monday evening.

A man has died after he was pulled from the water at Ballintoy Harbour in Co Antrim on Monday evening, it has been reported.

Coastguards from Ballycastle and Coleraine attended the scene along with Coastguard Helicopter R199 from Prestwick.

The man, who it is believed was swimming in the harbour, was confirmed dead at the scene.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report in relation to a man in the water in the vicinity of Ballintoy harbour on Monday evening (July 26th).

“Police attended the scene, along with other emergency services where, sadly, the man's body was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A post mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death. This death is not being treated as suspicious.”