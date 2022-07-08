Man dies after west Belfast motorcycle crash

Police at the scene of a fatal RTC on Divis Street in west Belfast on July 7, 2022 (Photo by Belfast Telegraph)

A man has died after a motorcycle crash in west Belfast, police have said.

The single-vehicle crash took place shortly after 10pm on Divis Street.

Sergeant Smart said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Divis Street area shortly after 10.20pm.The road remained closed for some time but has now reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1925 of 07/07/22.”