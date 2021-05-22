Man dies and woman injured in Ballyclare car crash

A man has died after a road crash in Co Antrim.

The accident - described by the PSNI as a "serious two-vehicle road traffic collision” - happened in the Irish Hill Road area of Ballyclare on Friday evening.

A woman was also taken to hospital.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

Inspector Buchanan said: “Shortly after 8pm, it was reported that a black Seat Ibiza and a farm quad type vehicle were involved in the incident. Sadly, the man passed away at the scene. A female was also taken to hospital following the incident.

“The Irish Hill Road remains closed at the junctions with the Lisglass Road and the Rushvale Road.

“Enquiries are continuing and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1835 21/05/21.”