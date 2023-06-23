Man dies at Cavehill following major search and rescue operation

Police at the scene of the incident (Photo by Kevin Scott)

A man has died at Cavehill Country Park in north Belfast, police have confirmed.

A major search and rescue operation was launched at the beauty spot on Thursday night.

The incident began at around 9pm following concerns for the safety of a person in the park.

Major search and rescue operation on Cave Hill in Belfast

Police, ambulance, fire service and search and rescue teams were assisted by a coastguard helicopter that was scrambled from Scotland to assist in the operation.

Rescue 199 from Prestwick was spotted circling Cavehill during the operation before landing in the nearby Belfast Zoo.

In a short statement on Thursday night, a police spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance following the report of a concern for the safety of an individual in the vicinity of Cavehill Country Park.

"Access to the park is restricted at this time and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”

In an update issued on Friday morning, a PSNI spokesperson added: "Officers attended along with our colleagues from other emergency services.

"Sadly the man died at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious."