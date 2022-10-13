Man dies following accidental apartment fire in Antrim

A man has died following an accidental apartment fire in Antrim on Wednesday morning, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has confirmed.

In a statement on social media, assistant chief fire and rescue officer Aidan Jennings said the man died following the incident at the property in the Dunamoy Drive area of the town.

They said the blaze happened shortly before 10am on the ground floor of the flats.

While the man was rescued by firefighters, they confirmed he later passed away at the scene.

Following the news, Ulster Unionist Party MLA Steve Aiken tweeted: “Very sad news - our thoughts & prayers are with his friends and family.”

Mr Jennings said: “The thoughts and sympathies of NIFRS are with the family and friends of a man who died following an apartment fire in the Dunamoy Drive area of Antrim yesterday morning.

"Two fire appliances from Antrim Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Ballymena Fire Station attended the incident. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“The man was rescued by firefighters. Tragically he died at the scene. The incident was dealt with at 11.20am and the cause of the fire is being treated as accidental.”