Man dies following Bangor Road crash involving taxi and motorcycle

A man has died following a road traffic collision in the Conlig area of Co Down on Sunday morning.

The incident happened on the A21 between Bangor and Newtownards.

Police said the man in his 40s died following a two vehicle collision on the Bangor Road involving a taxi and a motorcycle.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment but passed away as a result of his injuries.

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne expressed his sympathy following the death.

"This is a real tragedy and I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of this man who has sadly passed away,” he said.

“This is another very sad reminder of the dangers on our roads and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact the PSNI to assist with inquiries.”

The PSNI said they are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

PSNI Sergeant Boyd said: “A man in his 40s died following a two vehicle collision involving a taxi - a silver coloured Skoda Octavia estate - and a white Honda motorcycle, which took place on the Bangor Road at around 1.30am.

“Police attended the scene together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but sadly passed away.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 171 of 14/11/21.”

According to police, the Bangor Road, which had been closed in both directions for a time, has now re-opened.