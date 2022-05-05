Man dies following Craigavon crash last month

A man aged in his 40s has died following a crash involving a car and pedestrian in Craigavon last month.

The man was initially hospitalised in a critical condition after the incident in the Pinebank area on Monday April 18, with police confirming the tragic news on Thursday that he has passed away.

They also confirmed a woman aged in her 50s who had been arrested in connection with the crash has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Our enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available from the scene, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1592 18/04/22.”