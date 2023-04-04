Man dies following crash in Co Tyrone

Liam Mulligan (28) from Fivemiletown, died on April 4 2023 after a road accident.

A 28-year-old man has died following a crash in Co Tyrone during the early hours of Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.

Liam Mulligan was from the Fivemiletown area and died following a incident on the Belfast Road.

The single vehicle crash, involving a silver Mercedes car, was reported to police shortly before 2.15am.

"Liam sadly died at the scene due to his injuries,” a police spokesperson added.

The DUP’s Deborah Esrkine expressed her condolences to the family.

The MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone said: “Our hearts are heavy and broken at the news of another death on our roads, overnight outside Fivemiletown.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the Mulligan family and to all those who knew Liam. Keep them in your prayers at this sad and painful time.”

An investigation into the collision is underway. Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.

The Belfast Road has since reopened.