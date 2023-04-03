Man dies following crash in Co Tyrone

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Tyrone.

The incident which involved a Vauxhall Vivaro van occurred in the Garvallagh Road area of Fintona on Sunday (April 2) at around 3.10pm.

The man, aged in his 30s, died at the scene with the road remaining closed for several hours.

It has since reopened.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, especially the driver of a dark coloured Toyota Hilux car who was witnessed driving in the area on the afternoon of Sunday, 2nd April who police believe can assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1130 02/04/23.”