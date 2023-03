A man has died after a crash on Ballyutoag Road in Crumlin, Co Antrim, on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at around 7am.

Inspector Marty Mullan said: "Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident and may have dash-cam footage available contact police on 101, quoting reference number 170 17/12/19."

The Ballyutoag Road, Crumlin has now reopened.