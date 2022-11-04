Man dies following crash involving tractor on A1 dual carriageway near Newry
Kurtis Reid
A man has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision at the A1 Northbound, Newry.
The incident occurred on Friday morning and involved a tractor and a grey SAAB 93.
The road was subsequently closed in both directions for several hours but has since reopened.
The PSNI said a man died at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “The Northbound lane has now reopened following the road traffic collision.
"Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, who may have dash-cam footage available or who saw the grey SAAB 93 travelling in the area at the time to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 392 04/11/22.”