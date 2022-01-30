Man dies following crash on Newcastle Road in Co Down

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Down in the early hours of Sunday morning,

The incident happened on the Newcastle Road in Castlewellan at around 1.30am.

Police said the man had been involved in a collision with a car.

They said he was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Earlier, the road was closed between Carnacaville Road and Drumee Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 166 of 30/01/22.”