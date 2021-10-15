Man dies following incident in Ballymena

A man has died following an incident in Ballymena on Friday night.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of in the High Street area of the town.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that at around 6:40pm a man fell after climbing out of a window of a flat.

“Despite the best efforts of police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and there are no further details.”

A local councillor said the man was well known in the area.