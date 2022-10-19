Man dies following Newry road traffic collision

A man in his 20s has died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Dublin Road at Cloghoge in Newry.

It is believed the collision occurred late on Tuesday.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Harrison said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling in the Dublin Road / A1 area on Tuesday 18th October 2022 between 9pm and 11pm, as we investigate the circumstances of this collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the silver Ford Focus, witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 546 of 19/10/22.”