A man has died following a road accident in Larne on Monday night.

The PSNI said the man, who was the driver of the car, died following the single vehicle road collision on Mill Brae at approximately 11.30pm.

East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart said: “Naturally I would like to extend my sympathies to the family and pass on my condolences in what must be a very horrific time for them.”

The road was closed but has since reopened.