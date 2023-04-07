Man dies following road crash in Co Antrim last month

A man has died following a road crash in Newtownabbey last month (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

A man has died following a road crash in Co Antrim last month.

Police have named the man who died as Aodhan Gillen, 22, from the Newtownabbey area.

One car was involved in the crash in the Scullions Road area of Newtownabbey early on Tuesday March 14.

A police spokesperson said they received a report after 7.40am on March 14 that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a grey coloured Volkswagen Tiguan.

“Emergency services attended and Mr Gillen was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

“Sadly, while he was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, he passed away,” they said.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Scullions Road area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the collision investigation unit on 101, and quote reference number 248 of 14/03/23.”