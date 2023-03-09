Man dies following road crash in Larne

The man died following a single-vehicle crash in the Magheramore area on Wednesday.

Following the collision, the Craiganee Road remain closed but has since reopened.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The man sadly passed away at the scene.

“The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area, or who may have witnessed what happened or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1707 of 08/03/23.”

Police also confirmed on Thursday that a woman has died following a crash on the M2 last weekend.