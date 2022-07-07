Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Co Londonderry

A man has died following a crash in Co Londonderry.

The two-vehicle collision occurred in the village of Drumahoe on Thursday morning.

A red Peugeot and a grey Skoda Superb were involved in the tragic incident which happened on the Glenshane Road shortly after 8am.

The driver of the Peugeot was taken to hospital in an ambulance, but pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver of the Skoda was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured what occurred on their dash cam, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 293 of 07/07/22.

“Part of Glenshane Road remains closed, with diversions in place, as officers continue to conduct enquiries at the scene,” a PSNI spokesperson said.