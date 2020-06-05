Man dies from injuries after Co Down crash

A man has died in hospital from injuries suffered in a crash in Co Down last month.

Kenny Wharton (40), originally from the Bangor area, was involved in a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Green Road, Conlig on Sunday May 24.

Shortly before 7.30pm police received a report that a grey Vauxhall Insignia and a silver coloured Vauxhall Zafira were involved in the incident at the junction of Rowanvale and Six Road End.

Mr Wharton was taken to hospital for his injuries, but died on Thursday (June 4).

Inspector Moore appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident," he said.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured the collision on their dash-cam, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1449 24/05/20.”