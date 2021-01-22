Man dies in Ballymoney road traffic collision

One vehicle was involved in the incident near Ballymoney

The scene of the road traffic collision on the Ballybogey Road near Ballymoney. Police confirmed that a male died at the scene of the one-vehicle accident.

A man has died following a one vehicle road traffic collision in Co Antrim on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at the Ballybogey Road area of Ballymoney.

Police explained that shortly after 6.05am, it was reported that a blue Peugeot 207 was involved in the incident.

The man died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

The Ballybogey Road has now reopened following the accident.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 6.10am following reports of the incident.

One emergency crew was dispatched to the scene and no one was taken to hospital.

Commenting on the crash, North Antrim DUP MLA and Policing Board Member Mervyn Storey said: “Sadly this morning a young person lost their life as a result of an accident on the Ballybogey Road at the junction of the Tullaghgore Road.

“I want to express my sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased. As with all such accidents on our roads, we have another family plunged into sorrow.

“We also are mindful of the emergency services who attend such tragic incidents. We say a word of thanks and appreciation for their response.”

Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are continuing and they have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage available, to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 212 22/01/21.