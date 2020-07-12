Man dies in Cookstown crash

The crash, which took place on the Lough Fea Road, happened shortly after midday. The man was the driver and sole occupant of the MINI Cooper when it crashed.

Inspector Irvine said: “Officers, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance, attended. Sadly a man was later pronounced dead at the scene.“We are appealing to anyone who may have been on the Lough Rea Road, close to the turn off with the Churchtown Road, yesterday afternoon around the time of the collision, or anyone with dash cam footage, to get in touch with us. "The investigation team can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 916 of 11/07/20.” The road has now re-opened.