Man dies in Down car park after 'concern for safety'

A man has died in Co Down

A man died in a Co Down car park on Saturday morning after police responded to a "concern for safety".

The 27-year-old was found lying in the car park of an apartment building in the Main Street area of Cloghy at around 11.15am.

He subsequently passed away at the scene.

Police said that the circumstances of the death are now subject to an investigation.

In line with standard protocol where police officers have been present at a death, the Office of the Police Ombudsman has been informed.