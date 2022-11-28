Man dies in east Belfast house fire

Emergency Services at the scene of a death following a blaze in the Edenvale Crescent area of east Belfast on November 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

Police at the scene of the blaze in the Edenvale Crescent area of east Belfast. (Photo by Jonathan Porter / Presseye)

A man has died following a house fire at a property in east Belfast.

The incident occurred at residential property in the Edenvale Crescent area on Sunday evening.

The blaze was reported shortly after 8pm and was extinguished just over two hours later.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the family and friends of a man who died following a fire in the Edenvale Crescent area of East Belfast,” they said.

“On Sunday 27th November at 8.01pm, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a property in Edenvale Crescent.

“Two fire appliances from Knock Fire Station, one fire appliance from Central Station and the Fire Emergency Support Service attended the incident.

Emergency Services at the scene of a death following a blaze in the Edenvale Crescent area of east Belfast on November 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two jets to extinguish the fire.

“Tragically, one person has been found deceased at the property.

“Firefighters left the scene at 10:16pm and the cause remains under investigation.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Tragically, one person has been found deceased at the property.

“Our investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire, and we would appeal to anyone with information who can assist with our enquiries to call us.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 1638 of 27/11/22.”