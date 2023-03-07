Man dies in hospital after being attacked in south Belfast car park

A man has died after being attacked in a car park (George Sweeney/Alamy/PA) — © Alamy Stock Photo

A man has died after being attacked in a car park.

The victim, in his 40s, was assaulted in south Belfast in the early hours of Sunday.

He died in hospital on Tuesday.

Police have opened a murder investigation.

A post-mortem examination is set to be carried out.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin appealed for witnesses to the attack, off Malone Road, to come forward.

They should contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1297 of February 16 2023.