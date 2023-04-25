Man dies in hospital following assault in Rasharkin

The man had been taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died on Monday.

The PSNI is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man, following the report of an assault in the Rasharkin area of Co Antrim.

Police responded to reports of a man being found unconscious at the back of a licensed premises in the Main Street area of the village at around 10pm on Sunday April 16.

Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “The man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the man passed away yesterday, Monday April 24.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.

"Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1944 of 16/04/2023.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

A 56-year-old man had previously been arrested in connection with the assault and subsequently charged to court with grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday May 15.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.