Man dies in Newry crash involving motorbike and car

A man has died following a crash between a motorbike and a car close to Newry on Saturday, police have confirmed.

They said the man in his 50s passed away when his motorbike crashed into a blue coloured Mini vehicle shortly after 11am on the Old Dublin Road outside the city.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

An investigation is now underway and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have camera footage to contact them.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A man in his 50’s has died following a serious road traffic collision on the Old Dublin Road, Newry earlier today, Saturday August 6th, the Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm.

"The man died after his motorbike was in a collision with a blue coloured Mini at approximately 11.05am. The Old Dublin Road had been closed for a time and has since reopened.

"An investigation is underway and Sergeant Amanda McIvor is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 702 of 06/08/22."