Man dies in one-vehicle crash in Londonderry

A man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Londonderry this morning.

The collision happened on the Rock Road and was reported to police just before 5.50am.

The man, who was the sole occupant in the car, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Northland Road remains closed at this time.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who captured it on their dash cam, to contact officers on 101, and quote reference number 218 of 23/07/20.