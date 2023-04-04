Man dies in road collision in Co Tyrone

Police said a 28-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Tyrone (PA) — © Niall Carson

A 28-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Tyrone.

The victim, named by the PSNI as Liam Mulligan, died at the scene of the collision on the Belfast Road, near Fivemiletown.

The incident involved a silver Mercedes car and was reported to police in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police are conducting an investigation and are appealing for information to assist their inquiries.