Man dies in west Belfast house fire

The scene of a fire at Lenadoon Avenue in West Belfast following the death of an elderly man (Alan Lewis)

A man has died in a house fire in west Belfast.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue crews (NIFRS) attended the blaze in a two storey terraced house on Lenadoon Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Group Commander Geoff Somerville said the thoughts and sympathies of all staff are with dead man’s loved ones.

“On Wednesday 21 September at 8.04am, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a 2 storey terraced house,” he said.

“Two fire appliances from Springfield fire station attended the incident.

“The fire was out when firefighters arrived, but tragically a man was found dead at the scene.

“The incident was dealt with by 9.59am and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”