Man dies near Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast

A man has died near the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The death occurred in the Grosvenor Road area of the city shortly before 9.50am on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said it is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

The Car Park Road is currently closed from the boiler house to the non-clinical support building on the hospital site.

The Belfast Trust said in a statement that access to the visitors’ car park is still available from School of Dentistry Hill and Mulhouse Entrance.