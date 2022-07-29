Man dies while riding motorcycle in Newtownards collision

Police at the scene of the road crash on the Portaferry Road on Thursday (@CommanderMP)

A man in his 30s has died while on his motorcycle following a collision with a wall on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards on Thursday evening.

Police said the man was riding his Honda motorcycle when he was involved in the crash shortly before 7pm.

They said officers in the Collision Investigation Unit are now probing the incident.

Emergency services attended the scene of the fatality for several hours and the road was closed near the junction with Old Shore Road and Finlays Road until the early hours of Friday morning.

Alliance Strangford MLA Nick Mathison said his sympathies were with the man’s family.

He said local residents have been campaigning to improve the safety around the Teal Rocks area of the road and asked that the Department of Infrastructure consider the speed limit in a bid to reduce potential crashes.

“My thanks also go to the PSNI officers and emergency services who attended the scene, as well as local residents, who had access to their homes restricted throughout the night,” he said.

“There have been many accidents and near misses at this location over the past number of years and sadly we are looking at tragedy once again. I have been campaigning alongside local residents of the nearby Teal Rocks development, all of whom recognise the danger of a national speed limit at this location, which is a windy, rural road.

“This tragic incident further highlights the need for the Department for Infrastructure to urgently review the speed limit on this stretch of road. It is not safe for residents, it is not safe for pedestrians and it is not safe for drivers and sadly we are now witnessing the consequences.”

Following the confirmation of the death, local MLA Kellie Armstrong also issued her condolences to the crash victim’s family.

"My sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the person who sadly lost their life in a crash at Teal Rocks, Portaferry Road last evening. Such sad news,” she tweeted.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and are asking witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1568 28/07/22.

“Information can also be provided online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”