Man dies while visiting Co Down recycling centre

A recycling centre in County Down is to be closed on Thursday as a mark of respect after a man died at the site.

It is understood the man passed away at Dromore Recycling Centre on Wednesday afternoon after becoming unwell while visiting the centre.

Tributes were paid to the man and the local Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council thanked staff at the centre for their “dignified assistance” attending to man when he became unwell.

A spokesperson for the council said: “A sad incident occurred today at Dromore Household Recycling Centre, when a member of the public became unwell while visiting the Centre, and unfortunately passed away.

“The Council would like to offer its sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, and thank our staff for their professional and dignified assistance during this difficult time.

“As a mark of respect, the Centre will remain closed tomorrow Thursday 16 June.

“The Centre will reopen as normal on Friday 17 June.”

Members of the public also paid tribute to the man and praised the decision to close the centre.

Heather Saunderson wrote online: “I’m so sorry to hear this very sad news thinking of the family and all the staff.”

Carole Murray added: “A very respectful thing to do in closing tomorrow. Thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.”