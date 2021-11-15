Man dragged from car and assaulted in Cookstown

Police are appealing for information after a man was dragged from a car and assaulted in Cookstown.

The incident is said to have occurred around 5pm at the junction of Killymoon and Lomand Heights.

Sergeant McCartan said: “The man had been driving in the area, and believed he was followed by another car.

“When stopped, the driver of the second vehicle approached him and a verbal altercation ensued. This ended with the victim being dragged from his car and beaten. He sustained a cut lip and was, understandably, left badly shaken.”

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two weeks on from the report, Sergeant McCartan said he was appealing to anyone in the area at the time or who may have captured dashcam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1814 of November 11.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org