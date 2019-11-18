A man was attacked at the Templemore Avenue/Albertbridge Road junction.

Man dragged from car and beaten - police probe link to arson attacks BelfastTelegraph.co.uk Police are investigating after a man was dragged out of his car and assaulted in east Belfast. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/man-dragged-from-car-and-beaten-police-probe-link-to-arson-attacks-38701642.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/incoming/article38701719.ece/874f3/AUTOCROP/h342/Belfast_Arson.jpg

Email

Police are investigating after a man was dragged out of his car and assaulted in east Belfast.

The victim was sitting in his car in the Templemore Avenue/Albertbridge Road area at around 9.45pm on Sunday when two men approached his vehicle and attacked it.

He was then pulled from his vehicle and attacked.

At around 3.45am on Monday police came across a car and a property on fire on Albertbridge Road.

A number of people were evacuated from their homes.

No-one was injured during the arson attacks.

Police are investigating a possible link between the incidents.

Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield said: "Were you on the Albertbridge Road, Belfast in and around the time these incidents happened? Do you have any dash cam footage that could assist with our enquiries?

"If you have any information please contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference numbers 1752 17/11/19 and 131 and 133 18/11/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital