Man dragged from van in Belfast hijacking

Police have appealed for information about the hijacking

Police in Belfast are hunting a man who hijacked a van in the west of the city.

The incident, during which the driver of a white Renault Traffic van was dragged from the vehicle, happened on Monday, November 25 at around 3.30pm.

“The assailant drove off in the direction of Cullingtree Road," said a police spokesman.

The van has been located in the Burnaby Walk area of the city

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1263 of 25/11/19.