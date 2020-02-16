Man dragged into house and shot in north Belfast

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Ardglen Place area of Ardoyne on February 15th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been hospitalised after being shot in the leg in north Belfast.

Police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was dragged into a house in the Ardglen Place area of Ardoyne by masked men at around 10.40pm on Saturday.

He was shot once in the thigh.

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Ardglen Place area of Ardoyne on February 15th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment as police sealed off the property.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "An investigation is underway and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1893 15/02/20."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.