Man dragged through Lurgan home by three masked men in aggravated burglary

Three masked men reportedly broke into a house in the Toberhewny Park area of Lurgan on Saturday evening, armed with hammers and screwdrivers.

Detectives are not currently linking this aggravated burglary with another similar incident in the Monroe Avenue area of the town on Sunday morning.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Stewart said: "It was reported that at around 8.30pm three masked men armed with hammers and screwdrivers, had entered a house via a back door in the area.

"The men assaulted the male occupant and dragged him to a room in the house. Two of the men then searched through the property before all three men left with a sum of cash.

"While there were no reports of any injuries, this must have been a frightening ordeal for the man and woman in the property at the time.

"We are appealing for anyone with information or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Toberhewny Park to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1748 07/01/23."

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.