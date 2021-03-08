Man due in court after police operation in Bushmills

A 37-year-old man has been charged with a Section 13 terrorism offence following a police search and arrest operation in Co Antrim on Monday.

He is due to appear at Limavady Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ballymena on Wednesday.As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The investigation by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force was in relation to the criminal activities of the North Antrim UDA and involved a significant search and arrest operation in Bushmills.