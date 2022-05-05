Man due in court after two police officers injured in Londonderry

A man is due in Londonderry Magistrates' Court after two police officers were injured.

Detectives from Strand Road police station were investigating an incident on Skeoge Link Road in the Shantallow area on Monday.

Following the man’s arrest on Wednesday, he has been charged with 11 offences including attempting to cause grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, two counts of assault on police, commons assault and driving while disqualified.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

As is normal procedure, all of the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police have thanked those members of the public who assisted with their enquiries, urging any other witnesses to come forward by calling 101, quoting reference 692 of May 2.