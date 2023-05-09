Man due in court over golf club attack in east Belfast

A man has been charged in connection with a golf club attack in east Belfast.

Three men, two armed with golf clubs, gained access to a property on Roslyn Street before threatening two people who were inside last Wednesday.

The assailants stole a mobile phone during the aggravated burglary which happened at around 10.20pm.

A 29-year-old suspect has been been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug and stealing.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service