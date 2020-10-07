Man due in court to face drugs charge over £1m Belfast M1 drugs find

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court

A man is due in court today to face drugs charges after cannabis with an estimated value of £1m was discovered after a lorry shed its load on the M1 on Saturday morning.

The drugs were recovered from near the Blacks Road junction in south Belfast shortly before 7am.

The cannabis had been strapped on to the roof of a large horse box-type vehicle, before coming loose.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit last night charged a 33-year-old man with possession of a class B controlled drug and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court.

PSNI Detective Inspector Aubrey Shaw said on Saturday: "This is a significant amount of drugs, which have been taken out of circulation.

"This will have a huge impact on the organised criminals involved in its importation, depriving them of commodity and, most importantly, profit."