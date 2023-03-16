Man entered west Belfast off licence ‘armed with a handgun’

A man entered a west Belfast off licence armed with what appeared to be a handgun on Thursday afternoon.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in suspicious circumstances. He remains in police custody at this time.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man believed to be armed with a handgun entering an off licence in the Kingsway area of Dunmurry just before 4.30pm today, Thursday March 16.

"Anyone who may have seen the man in the area or who may have CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1338 of 16/03/23."