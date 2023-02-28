Man escapes after house deliberately set on fire in Coleraine

A wheelie bin was pushed against the front door

Detectives are appealing for information after a house was set on fire at the Daneshill Road area of Coleraine on Tuesday.

One man was inside the property but managed to escape the blaze.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Shortly after 00:50am, it was reported that a wheelie bin had been pushed against the front door of a property in the area and set alight. One man in his 30s was inside the property but managed to get out without injury.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.